Saturday, February 22, 2020- This guy has caused a stir with his take on the issue of men going down on one knee to propose to their girlfriends.





The majority of men are against this practice terming it a white man's culture.





They insist men shouldn't kneel before women in any situation or for any reason according to the African culture.





However, this popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has hit out at men who say they cannot kneel to propose but end up kneeling on two knees when performing oral sex on their girlfriends.





Taking to Instagram, he shared a raunchy photo of a man going down on a woman and captioned it:





“Many of those men who refuse to kneel on one knee to propose to their wives to be, ofttimes end up kneeling on two knees anyway....





“Must we be hypocritical about everything?”





“Many of you men do this to your wives and most women love it, no be true?



