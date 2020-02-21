Friday, February 21, 2020- This shocking video of high school students simulating sex in class instead of studying is going viral on social media.





From the video, a female student is seen giving her male classmate a lap dance as the rest of the class cheered them on.





While the name of the school was not immediately available, it has been confirmed that this video was recorded by students in a Ghanaian school.









This comes days after some female students in a Ghanaian secondary school were expelled over a viral video in which they were mocking and bullying virgins.





They advised them to start having sex since being a virgin is nothing to be prous of.





Something is wrong with the so-called generation Z if this video is anything to go by.





Watch the video below.



