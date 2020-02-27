Thursday, February 27, 2020 - A heartbreaking video showing the moment two heartless thugs mugged and assaulted a lady has left Kenyans fuming with rage.





From the CCTV footage shared on twitter, the two thugs cornered the lady in a dingy alley and robbed her of money and other valuables.





The miscreants then proceeded to assault the lady even after frisking her and taking all the money she had.





The disturbing video has angered Kenyans with majority calling for police officers to track them and send them to their maker at the earliest opportunity.





These thugs are so inhuman and they don’t deserve to live.





Watch the video below.







