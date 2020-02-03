Monday, February 3, 2020 - Controversial Nigerian singer Davido was spotted squeezing his girlfriend’s boobs during his brother’s wedding.





The flamboyant singer, who likes to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media, shared the photo on Instagram with a strong message to his haters.





All mine, F**k yall, “he captioned the photo.





The award-winning singer has a string of baby mamas but it seems she has decided to settle with the current girlfriend called Chioma.









See the photo below.



