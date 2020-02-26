Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - This clout chasing idiots took to social media to show off a multi-million Bentley ride they were traveling in but things went south pretty fast.





From the video doing rounds on social media, they were driving recklessly while recording oblivious of the risks they were exposing themselves and other motorists to.





It appears the driver, who looked like he was a learner from his sitting position, lost control of the car and it landed on a ditch.





It is not clear if they sustained serious injuries but the car was damaged extensively.





Check out the video and photos of the car after the accident below.







