Friday, February 28, 2020 - A Fly540 plane headed to Nairobi from Turkana crash-landed in Kapese Airstrip, Lokichar, after developing mechanical problems on Friday morning.





The Fl7540 DAH8 300 is thought to have struck a foreign object leading to engine failure.





The hero captain was forced to make an emergency landing at Kapese Airstrip.





There were no injuries reported from the incident.





However, the plane operator said the incident will cause delays in their schedule over the next few days.





The dramatic landing was caught on camera and from the video, the captain is heard urging the passengers to remain calm.





