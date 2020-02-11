Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - Rwandan President Paul Kagame is among several foreign dignitaries who attended the State Memorial Service of former President Daniel Moi at Nyayo Stadium.
President Kagame arrived at the venue around 10 am in the company of his security officers and was received by Deputy President William Ruto.
After exchanging pleasantries with DP Ruto, Kagame handed over his phone to one of his officials and proceeded towards the arena.
However, Kagame’s bodyguards were blocked from accompanying him leading a scuffle.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) CS Joe Mucheru was also caught up in the scuffle.
Watch the video below.
