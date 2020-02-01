Saturday, February 1, 2020 - The 46 people were on their way to the BBI rally in Kitui when the bus they were traveling in plunged into River Waani, in Makueni County.





The river was swollen and when the driver tried to pass through the raging waters, the bus was swept away.





However, all 46 people escaped unscathed with only a few sustaining minor injuries.









Makueni county was the host of the fourth Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Consultative meeting after having been previously held in Kisii, Kakamega and Mombasa Counties.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was the chief guest at the event also attended by several Governors.





Watch the video below.



