Friday, February 21, 2020 -A lady who accused Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria of assaulting her inside Inooro TV studios has been captured on camera provoking and insulting a man in public.





The lady who is identified as, Joyce Wanja, confronted the man accusing him of tainting the image of Kiambu Governor James Nyoro through facebook posts.





She even threatened to beat the man after insulting him like a baby.





However, the man kept cool despite being disgraced in public by the shameless woman.





No wonder Moses Kuria lost his cool and beat up this loud-mouthed woman.





Watch video shared by an eye witness who saw the drama.





She is the woman in jeans and a yellow top.







