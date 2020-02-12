Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - The driver of this car, KCV 415H, hit a cyclist on Wednesday morning along Kiambu Road and sped off.





The idiot did not even bother to stop and check if the cyclist was injured.





His recklessness and impunity has infuriated Kenyans who are calling for the authorities to quickly apprehend him.





Fortunately, the incident was caught by a camera affixed on one of the cyclist’s gear.

Watch the video below and share it widely until this moron is apprehended.