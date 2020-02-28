Friday, February 28, 2020 - Nigeria has become the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to confirm the coronavirus in its territory.





In a statement on Friday, Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanirethe said the patient was an Italian man who had returned to the country from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020.





"The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos." Said Osagie.





However, Osagie said the government had been working to ensure an outbreak is “controlled and contained quickly”.





“I wish to assure all Nigerians that … we have been beefing up our preparedness capabilities since the first confirmation of cases in China,” he said.





“We have already started working to identify all the contacts of the patient since he entered Nigeria.”





Before the case in Nigeria, there had been just two cases across the continent — in Egypt and Algeria.





More than 83,000 people in at least 47 countries have been infected.





The World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier this week that African health systems were ill-equipped to respond should cases start to spread on the continent.