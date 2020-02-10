Monday, February 10, 2020 - Former Prime Minister and ODM leader. Raila Odinga, on Monday afternoon, paid his last respects to late President Daniel Arap Moi at Parliament building where his body is laying in state.





Raila arrived at Parliament buildings shortly after 2pm accompanied by his wife Ida and son Raila Junior.





Raila, who is among leaders who suffered greatly during Moi’s tyrannical rule, described him as a freedom fighter who was among the first Kenyans to be appointed to the Legislative Council of Kenya (Legco).





While viewing the body, Raila took off his hat and gently waved a black fly whisk twice over Moi’s body.





See the photos below.







