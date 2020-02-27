Thursday February 27, 2020 - Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Rachael Omamo, has irked Kenans with her remark about coronavirus.





Speaking when she appeared in Parliament on Thursday, Omamo said that the Southern China flight that arrived with 239 passengers was dealt with according to WHO guidelines.





Omamo said, in fact, Kenyans students living in Wuhan are more dangerous than the Chinese citizens who arrived in the country on Wednesday.





"Our focus are on the students locked down there...we have to deal with them in a more delicate and sensitive way given that they are in the epicentre.”





“We have to give them special attention, monitor their well-being constantly," she said.





The CS added that the decision to allow 239 passengers from China on Wednesday was made in the best interest of the country.





The China Southern Airlines flight touched down on Wednesday with 239 passengers on board.





According to the Chinese Embassy to Kenya, all the passengers were screened and cleared before travelling.



