



Friday February 28, 2020 - Fear and tension have run high at an estate in Athi River after concerned residents threatened to evict Chinese national who sought to self-quarantine himself in the area.





The man identified as Qi Xiao Li, 35, was among the 239 Chinese nationals who landed in the country on Wednesday, February 26 from the Coronavirus-hit city of Guangzhou in China.





He had reportedly struck a deal with one of the tenants at the estate to stay around for 14 days as directed by the Ministry of Health upon landing in Nairobi.





The owner of the house is said to have moved to his place of work at Athi River Business Park to create room for Qi Xiao.





He was driven to estate from the airport by Uber taxi driver who wore a face mask and was ushered in by his colleagues — all in masks.





This created suspicion and tension at the estate compelling other tenants to protest entry of the foreigner and demanded that he leaves.





"We are worried.”





“Everybody is worried.”





“We just don’t understand how they could let them in like that," estate manager Kennedy Kyalo stated.





The situation forced public health officials from Machakos to intervene before calm was restored.





