Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu’s drastic weight loss has been a subject of intense speculation on social media.





The former beauty queen has left tongues wagging with a section of her fans wondering if she is sick.





Well, Wema, who is also Diamond Platinumz’s ex-girlfriend, seems to be fed up with people making nasty comments over her massive weight loss.





This is after a fan left a comment on one her latest photos asking if she’s sick to which she replied, “Nina Ukimwi” (I have AIDS)





Speaking during a recent Interview, Wema set the record straight on her weight loss and revealed that she gained a lot of weight while she was on fertility treatment which was detrimental to her acting career.





To reverse the situation, she met a Chinese doctor who prescribed her some pills which has been taking hence the weight loss.





“Nilikuwa naona career yangu inaenda kufa, because nilikuwa nimenenepa sana. Na wakati huo nilikuwa natumia dawa za kusaidia ku conceive na side effect yak endo kulikuwa kule kunona sasa.





Nimefanya sana Gym lakini mwisho wa siku mimi nilikuwa na shida kwenye reproductive system yangu.





“So nilitreat lile tatizo, lakini Doctor akaniambia you have to start losing weight. So nilikutana na huyu mchina amabaye alinionyesha jinsi alivokuwa kitambo na sasa na kuniambia dawa ambazo nilikuwa na tumia ni hizi hapa, unakula kidonge kimoja.





"So nikaanza kutumia and so for I like it” she said.



