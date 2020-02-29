Saturday, February 29, 2020- Detectives have arrested Tairus Mwangi, the cold-hearted prison warder who murdered his lover, Purity Karwirwa using a sledgehammer.





The two lovers met on Facebook and had been dating for over 18 months.





However, their relationship had been characterized by fights according to the deceased’s relatives.





Mwangi, who is based in Malindi traveled to Nairobi on Tuesday and requested to meet Karwirwa who lived with a friend in Donholm estate.





She agreed to meet him and they proceeded to Ruaka where the suspect’s sister lived where an argument ensued.





That is when Mwangi is said to have grabbed a hammer and hit Purity on the head, killing her on the spot.





According to CCTV footage taken at the building, Mwangi is seen leaving the house alone having changed clothes after ending his lover’s life.





The body of the deceased was found in the house by the suspect’s sister when she returned home.





She reported the incident to Karuri Police Station and a manhunt was launched for the suspect.





Detectives have managed to track him using his phone signal to a bar in Kahawa West and he’s currently in police custody.



