Sunday February 2, 2020

- A section of legislators loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta have vowed to oust Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after the DP plotted to impeach the president during the Tangatanga retreat in Naivasha.





Speaking yesterday, the group stated that they would move swiftly to impeach the DP over claims that he was in open defiance of the president.





"We are firmly behind the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.”





“You can't fight both of them and expect to win.”





“We will remove DP Ruto from office before he removes the president," Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman stated.





His sentiments were echoed by several other legislators who have been vocal in their support of Uhuru's handshake deal with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Vocal Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny sent out a warning shot to the deputy president and his allies dubbed Tangatanga, going on to assert that they were planning to fight them to the bitter end.





"They have been claiming they control Parliament, but after they failed to save former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from impeachment, we now know they are only 11 in the Senate and this gives us hope.”





"We know who has been fighting the president through proxies; we know who has been undermining the president; we know the enemy, and we shall be meeting with that at the back of our minds," he asserted.





Kitatu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka , shared his counterparts' view on the apparent rift within the ruling party, Jubilee, going on to criticize the Uhuru's deputy for his alleged disobedience.





"He can't continue frustrating his boss, especially on BBI, which is unstoppable.”

“I wonder who advises him.”





“It could be that he likes hanging around young guys who will do nothing but nod their heads to whatever he says as they nourish their pockets," Onyonka claimed.



