Monday, February 24, 2020 - Five Students going back to school after the mid-term break are among seven passengers that sustained serious injuries after a Matatu they were travelling in hit three vehicles before ploughing into Equity Bank Branch in Chuka.





The injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital according to Meru South Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Kavoo .





“The seven injured passengers were in a public transport vehicle that hit some other vehicles before ploughing into the main gate of Equity Bank,” said Mr Kavoo.





According to witnesses, the driver of the Mekina Sacco matatu lost control of the vehicle immediately after leaving Chuka town Bus Park.





“I think the vehicle had a problem because immediately the engine was fired, the vehicle took off at high speed, hitting other vehicles and ploughing into the bank building,” a witness said.





