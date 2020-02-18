Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - Ugandan socialite turned business lady, Zari Hassan, seems to be living her best life after breaking up with Tanzanian singer and notorious womanizer, Diamond Platinumz.





The 40-year old mother of five has caused a stir on social media after she shared these sexy photos of herself having a good time in a swimming pool.





She flaunted her famous booty and yummy thighs in a tiny blue bikini, leaving men panting like thirsty hyenas.





Diamond must be pinching himself for cheating on this never-aging sexy lass.





Check out the photos below.