Monday, February 24, 2020 - Popular Hollywood actress and comedian, Niecey Nash, has caused a stir on social media after she posed topless to celebrate her 5oth birthday.
The well-endowed actress shared the racy photos on Instagram to prove that she is aging like fine wine.
While sharing the photos, she wrote:
“I’m a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me “~ Maya Angelou 2•23 #50andWinning."
See the photos below that have left thirsty men rushing for a glass of cold water.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment