Monday, February 24, 2020 - Popular Hollywood actress and comedian, Niecey Nash, has caused a stir on social media after she posed topless to celebrate her 5oth birthday.





The well-endowed actress shared the racy photos on Instagram to prove that she is aging like fine wine.





While sharing the photos, she wrote:





“ I’m a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me “~ Maya Angelou 2•23 #50andWinning."





See the photos below that have left thirsty men rushing for a glass of cold water.