Monday, February 24, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has been accusing Kenyan media of being used by powerful bureaucrats to divide Kenyans along tribal lines and also sow a seed of discord.





Ruto, who mainly comments on social media, accuses the dailies of publishing skewed headlines to paint him in bad light





“Judge for yourself the propaganda and falsehood being propagated by the Daily Nation," Ruto said early this month.





Ruto’s utterances have been echoed by veteran Standard Newspaper columnist, Gabriel Dolan, who resigned on February 1st due to bureaucracy in the media.





On Monday, Dolan said the Daily Nation and Standard Newspaper represent dynasties' interests and they don’t care about poor mwananchi.





“’#DailyNationPropaganda and @StandardKenyarepresent dynastic interests.”





“The country needs an alternative, credible print media like yesterday,” Dolan said.



