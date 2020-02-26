



Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed why he opted to hand over the running of the city to the National Government.





According to Sonko, he made the decision so as to ensure that the people of Nairobi get better service delivery and also dismantle the cartel system at the county that is responsible for most corrupt dealings.





The Governor shared a past video clip of himself addressing members of the public where he implored President Uhuru Kenyatta to take up some of the functions of the County.





“Mheshimiwa rais niliposema nataka kufanya audit ya shule zote mijengo yote kwa sababu mheshimiwa rais kama zoning policy physical planning act inasema area fulani ijengwe gorofa sita, bwenyenye atakuja aseme anataka gorofa thelathini.”





“Mimi mheshimiwa rais nakuomba cartel ile iko kwa county ni kubwa zaidi nahitaji msaada wako kuidismantle,” Sonko said back then.









“Hata revenue Mheshimiwa rais tumejaribu pesa inaenda kwa bank lakini bado macartel wamegang up tunaomba uingilie hiyo kazi mheshimiwa rais.”





“Vile ulifanya KRA ukapeleka wafisadi nyumbani naomba msaada wako mheshimiwa rais kama ni revenue chukuwa huko national government.”





“Kama ni planning pia chukuwa, kwa hiyo njia ukinisaidia mheshimiwa rais cartel zitazikwa kwa kaburi ya sahau wananchi wapate maendeleo,” he went on.





Governor Mike Sonko signed off the management of the county to Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at an impromptu event at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday evening.





The event was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara.





