Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - A family has disowned their daughter through a paid newspaper notice after they learnt that she is planning to get married to her lesbian lover.





The family in Nigeria disowned their daughter, Shalom Shoremi, via a paid public notice on a newspaper and plastered her photo.





According to the notice, Shalom requested for a special marriage license at the Federal Marriage Registry to allow her to consummate a same-sex marriage.



The request was denied because it is against the Marriage Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





The notice also states that the lady will not inherit anything from her family.





Check this out.



