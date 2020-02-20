Thursday, February 20, 2020 - A smartly dressed woman is lucky to be alive after a mob cornered her and beat her like a stray dog in downtown Nairobi.





The notorious lady, who is part of a smartly dressed gang that robs city residents in downtown Nairobi, snatched a bag from a man along Luthuli Avenue and stole Ksh 16,000.





The young man raised an alarm, attracting the attention of a mob that gave her a heavy beating.





She is lucky to be alive after cops from Kamukunji Police Station saved her from the irate mob before she was lynched.





See video.