Thursday, February 20, 2020 - A smartly dressed woman is lucky to be alive after a mob cornered her and beat her like a stray dog in downtown Nairobi.
The notorious lady, who is part of a smartly dressed gang that robs city residents in downtown Nairobi, snatched a bag from a man along Luthuli Avenue and stole Ksh 16,000.
The young man raised an alarm, attracting the attention of a mob that gave her a heavy beating.
She is lucky to be alive after cops from Kamukunji Police Station saved her from the irate mob before she was lynched.
See video.
