Thursday, February 13, 2020 - A Chinese man who appeared sickly, caused pandemonium in a Naivasha hotel on Tuesday.





Guests at the hotel fled for their dear lives immediately the Chinese man checked into the hotel out of fear of the novel Coronavirus that has continued to wreak havoc in China.





Speaking to K24, an eye witness identified Joel Wahome said:





“The man looked sick and due to fear of the coronavirus, people fled from the hotel before he also left,”





He added that residents in the area have been living in fear due to the presence of Chinese nationals working in various projects in the area.





The incident caught the attention of health officials who came to the hotel but found out that the foreigner had left.

“Our officers had been informed of an ailing foreigner but on arriving in the hotel, he had already left and no one had is personal details,” Nakuru Health Chief Officer, Samuel King’ori, said.





“We shall conduct a three-day training workshop for select health workers in the country in the wake of the outbreak in China,” he added.





Meanwhile, Kenya has set up two new facilities in readiness and in case they need to test for the Novel Coronavirus.





Until yesterday, all samples obtained from individuals suspected to carry the virus were sent to South Africa.





Acting Director-General of Health, Patrick Amoth, revealed on Tuesday that laboratories under the National Influenza Centre, hosted at the National Public Health Laboratories and Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), will begin testing samples immediately.



