Friday, February 14, 2020 - While majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet in this harsh economy, some folks like Kevin Mulei are eating life with a big spoon on the fast lane.





The veteran show biz guru and owner of NRG radio, has added a Bentley Bentayga to his collection of multi-million toys.





The luxurious British car is thought to have set him back a cool Sh30 million.

According to the bentleymotors.com website, Bentayga is the most luxurious, hand built, all terrain vehicle ever made.



It is a car in which technology, speed, and power have come together to offer an extraordinary driving experience.





Check out the ride below.







