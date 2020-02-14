0 , , ,
Friday, February 14, 2020 - While majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet in this harsh economy, some folks like Kevin Mulei are eating life with a big spoon on the fast lane.

The veteran show biz guru and owner of NRG radio, has added a Bentley Bentayga to his collection of multi-million toys.

The luxurious British car is thought to have set him back a cool Sh30 million.
According to the bentleymotors.com website, Bentayga is the most luxurious, hand built, all terrain vehicle ever made.

 It is a car in which technology, speed, and power have come together to offer an extraordinary driving experience.

Check out the ride below.


