Job Title: Shop Attendant – Retail
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 25k – 30k
Our client is a duty free retail store.
They are seeking to recruit a shop attendant who will be tasked with assisting customers while shopping and increasing satisfaction levels.
Responsibilities
· Organize items on the racks.
· Ensure the store is clean at all times.
· Promote new products and any special deals.
· Giving feedback on sales trends.
· Assist the customers in bagging their groceries as need arises.
· Take note of any customer feedback and convey it to the supervisor. The cashier should also be able to respond to questions by the customer.
Qualifications
· Certificate or diploma in any business related course
· At least 2 years’ experience in sales.
· Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage.
· Good communication and ‘people skills’.
· Confidence, motivation and determination.
· The ability to work well on your own and also as part of a team.
· Good organizational and time management skills.
· Attention to detail.
· Must provide a certificate of good conduct.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Shop Attendant Job – Retail) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 4th February 2020
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment