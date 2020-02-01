Job Title:

Shop Attendant – Retail

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 25k – 30k

Our client is a duty free retail store.

They are seeking to recruit a shop attendant who will be tasked with assisting customers while shopping and increasing satisfaction levels.

Responsibilities

· Organize items on the racks.

· Ensure the store is clean at all times.

· Promote new products and any special deals.

· Giving feedback on sales trends.

· Assist the customers in bagging their groceries as need arises.

· Take note of any customer feedback and convey it to the supervisor. The cashier should also be able to respond to questions by the customer.

Qualifications

· Certificate or diploma in any business related course

· At least 2 years’ experience in sales.

· Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage.

· Good communication and ‘people skills’.

· Confidence, motivation and determination.

· The ability to work well on your own and also as part of a team.

· Good organizational and time management skills.

· Attention to detail.

· Must provide a certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Shop Attendant Job – Retail) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 4th February 2020

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.