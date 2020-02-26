Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - A 32-year old police officer committed suicide on Tuesday morning by shooting himself shortly after arriving at the police station.





Rodgers Arusi, who is attached to Nyamarambe Police Station in Gucha South, Kisii County, fired a bullet into his chest and died on the spot.





His colleagues heard the gunshot sound from the reporting desk and when they rushed to the scene, they found Arusi lying in a pool of blood on the floor.





“He shot himself on the chest and died on the spot.”





“The bullet went through the right-hand shoulder,” the police said in a statement.





Police have launched investigations to establish why he took his own life with sources indicating that the deceased hadn’t exhibited any signs of depression.





The deceased’s body was moved to a Kisii hospital mortuary.



