Monday, February 3, 2020-A group of teenage female gangsters who have been terrorizing the residents of Dandora and its environs have been arrested.

The dangerous thugs were arrested by under-cover cops armed with a home-made pistol that was loaded with a live bullet.

They were arrested and taken to court but the dreaded  under-cover cop Hessy Wa Dandora has promised to kill them once they are bailed out.

The three ladies are believed to be part of a gang that has been unleashing terror on Kenyans within Dandora, Sunton and Kasarani.

See photos of the lethal  female gangsters who are in their teenage years.







