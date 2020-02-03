Monday, February 3, 2020 -A group of teenage female gangsters who have been terrorizing the residents of Dandora and its environs have been arrested.





The dangerous thugs were arrested by under-cover cops armed with a home-made pistol that was loaded with a live bullet.





They were arrested and taken to court but the dreaded under-cover cop Hessy Wa Dandora has promised to kill them once they are bailed out.





The three ladies are believed to be part of a gang that has been unleashing terror on Kenyans within Dandora, Sunton and Kasarani.





See photos of the lethal female gangsters who are in their teenage years.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST