Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - A 33-year old man was arrested in Mombasa while sneaking a 2.3-meter long python disguised as a baby.





Karisa Iha, was arrested by ferry security team after an X-ray scan of his suitcase showed the deadly snake stashed in his travel suitcase.





Upon opening the suitcase, they found the snake wrapped like a newborn baby.





Karisa will be arraigned and charged with the possession of a wild animal without a permit contrary to Section 95 (c) of the Wildlife Conservation Act.









While it is not clear where the suspect was sneaking the python, reports indicate that the reptiles are on-demand due to their skin which fetches a tidy sum.





See the photos below.







