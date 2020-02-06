Thursday, February 6, 2020 - This crazy lady has shocked netizens after she tore out part of the bible and used it to smoke weed.





Taking to social media, the lady shared a photo of dried weed placed in the middle of an open bible and captioned it





“Forgive me Lord”





She then tore out a page from the bible with the verse asking women to submit to their husbands and used it roll the weed.





While sharing the photos, she wrote:





“Trust me to be petty and tear out the part that says ‘women submit’ blah blah...”





If you want to see the effects of toxic feminism, look no further.





See the photos below.







