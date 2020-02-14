Friday, February 14, 2020 - A 28 year old man was lynched by an angry mob after he allegedly attempted to rape his mother in Ngaa-ini village, Maragua.





Samuel Makumi, a known criminal in the area, reportedly tried to rape his 50 year old mother, two weeks after he was released from prison.





The woman raised an alarm after her son grabbed her and tried to remove her clothes.





“On Wednesday after he returned home, his mother raised an alarm and the public descended on the suspect with crude weapons."

“His body was set ablaze by locals,” said Patrick Mwangi, a resident in Maragua Ridge village.





The deceased had been imprisoned more than three times.





Last week, Makumi allegedly threatened to kill his brother after he demanded to establish reasons why he broke into the family store and stole three bags of maize.





The deceased’s body was moved to Maragua District Mortuary for preservation.





However, Murang’a South Deputy Police Commander, Ms. Dorothy Gaitenga, warned the public against taking the law into their hands.



