Monday, February 17, 2020 - Shocking CCTV footage showing how a swanky Mercedes Benz belonging to a man identified as Kelvin Rono crashed has emerged.





Rono was coming from a drinking spree at the popular 1824 club along Langata Road when he lost control of his German Machine, ramming on to trees.



The drunk man, who had been warned by his close friends, not to drive after he overindulged in alcohol in the popular club died on the spot.





Rono's car was reduced to a shell after the grisly road accident.

Here’s CCTV footage that shows the moment Rono’s Mercedes Benz crashed.