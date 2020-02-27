Thursday, February 27, 2020 - A 12-year old boy from Kiboya Village in Nyandarua County committed suicide on Tuesday after his parents blocked him from watching television.





The deceased, who was a class 7 pupil at Ndogino Primary School in Ndaragwa constituency, hung himself using a rope.





According to his mother, Esther Wairimu, the son stormed out of their living room and rushed to his room after he was denied access to the TV.





“Shortly after 10 pm, the boy’s mother told police that she found his son’s body hanging from the rooftop of his bedroom.”





“Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased had actually committed suicide by hanging himself using a manila rope,” said Timon Odingo, Nyandarua North Police Commander (SCPC).





While police are carrying out investigations over the incident, Mr. Odingo stated that the boy could have been infuriated by his parent’s decision to deny him permission to watch television.





“The matter is currently being treated as suicide.





“However, more investigations have been launched to establish what really transpired,” the police boss added.





Meanwhile, parents have been urged to establish strong bonds with their children to guide them on how to settle arguments and anger management.





The deceased’s body was moved to the Nyahururu County Referral hospital mortuary.



