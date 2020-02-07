Friday February 7, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's, bank accounts have been frozen once again by the High Court, two days after a court ruled in his favour against Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), restoring access to the accounts.





According to reports, Sonko's 10 accounts reportedly hold over Ksh18 million which the prosecution believes was fraudulently acquired from Nairobi county coffers.





Justice Luka Kimaru made the ruling based on an application by the recovery agency.





The judge further barred Sonko from withdrawing, transferring or using the funds deposited in six accounts spread over three local banks in Kenya.





ARA argued that there were suspicious transactions touching on the accounts between 2017 and 2020, which raised questions of money laundering.





It provided court documents indicating that in one account holding Ksh4.2 million, there were 35 deposits and withdrawals amounting to over Ksh45 million, between July 2017 and March 2019.





On Tuesday, January 4, Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku had lifted a freeze order from December 2019 after its expiry.





Sonko's argued that the agency continued to freeze the accounts despite the lapse of the period.



