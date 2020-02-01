Saturday February 1, 2020 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has finally disclosed why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had forged a good working relationship with him.





Speaking at Achego Girls School in Muhoroni, Kisumu County on Friday, Matiang'i stated that the duo had big plans ahead of 2022 elections to the utter surprise of Deputy President William Ruto who is their sworn enemy.





Matiang'i further called upon for the unity of all communities in Nyanza.





"Raila recently said I am his son.”





“I will walk close to him as we navigate ways to help our people.”





“I will go in the direction he shows me."





"For the first time, we as Nyanza have been brought together led by Raila and we can collectively address our issues as a region," Matiang'i asserted.





During the funds drive, the CS delivered Odinga's greetings, affirming that the two were close and regularly met to deliberate on critical issues.





Matiang'i further gave his Ksh 600,000, President Uhuru Kenyatta's Ksh 2 million and Odinga's Ksh 1 million contributions as he vowed to defend the BBI.





During the burial of former Nyaribari Masaba MP, Hezron Manduku, in August last year, Raila responded to Gusii leaders who were pressuring him to endorse Interior Cabinet Secretary, Matiang'i, for the presidency in 2022 calling him his son.





"Matiang’i is my son and I know he deserves the best.”





“It is not yet time to start politicking and that is why we are against early political statements that will derail our country’s development agenda.”





“Let him undertake his duties.”





"The country must remain united before we get down to think of political formations."





"We have the handshake that is key in uniting Kenyans and fighting corruption,” Raila stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



