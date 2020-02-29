



Saturday February 29, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga faced a rather unwelcoming reception on Friday during a meeting to plan the Meru BBI rally today.





The plan to give Raila a hard time was reportedly planned by the opponents who intended to ensure that he didn't participate in the Mt.Kenya leaders' closed-door meeting at the Kenya Methodist University.





According to reports, some of the leaders who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto, opposed Odinga’s attendance, among them Senator Mithika Linturi and Chuka-Igambe Ngombe MP Patrick Munene.





The legislators stated that they were opposing Raila’s entry into the meeting and that he was only needed in the main rally on Saturday.









“The MPs indicated that they were addressing in-house matters and Odinga was not one of them and therefore, he was an outsider,” remarked the source.





Despite arriving at the venue at around 2.30 p.m., Raila remained outside the venue as deliberations went on of whether to allow him or not.





Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina who are ardent supporters of the BBI report ostensibly rushed to where Raila was and led him into the meeting, sparking a commotion.





Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP and other parliamentarians lamented vowed to keep Raila from speaking at the forum that would later take place at the institution.





However, Raila eventually managed to speak at the forum attracting support from pro-BBI report leaders in the region.



