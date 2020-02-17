Monday February 17, 2020 - Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have stormed Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee House Annex office in connection with the Ksh39 billion fake arms deal scandal.





The sleuths were spotted arriving at Ruto's office at around 10 a.m.





Detectives were holed up in the building as they interrogated various workers stationed at the building that houses several Government offices.

They also sought documents expected to shed light on the scandal in which former CS Rashid Echesa is accused of defrauding Polish/ American arms dealers whom he allegedly convinced that he was in a position to help secure lucrative tenders to supply the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) with guns and surveillance equipment.





CCTV footage taken from Ruto's office captured Echesa entering the building with two individuals; a Polish man identified as Kozlowski Stanley Bruno and an Egyptian, Mamdough Mostafa Amer.



