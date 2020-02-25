



Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Nakuru County leaders, led by County Assembly Deputy Speaker Samuel Kipkemoi Tonui, issued a stern warning on the pronouncements by leaders during consultative Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) forums.





Speaking yesterday during a press conference, they expressed their disappointment at sentiments by a section of leaders during the Narok BBI meeting that was held at the William ole Ntimama Stadium on February 22.





The irate leaders castigated the views and pronouncements made with regards to land ownership, among the Maa community.





They termed sentiments by Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina as divisive and something they would not want to be repeated or even uttered in Nakuru.









The leaders condemned Ledama alleging that he was bringing back the days where land ownership among the Maa community was 'risky'.





They argued that the constitution was elaborate on land ownership, and therefore, the BBi should not be used to incite ethnic profiling in this country, instead, should foster peace.





They called for the arrest of any individual guilty of incitement.





Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also hit out at a section of leaders over remarks they made during the Narok edition of the BBI rally.





He criticized leaders who made addresses at the event, stating that they had it all wrong with their pronouncements on land ownership, further noting that their utterances were inciteful.





He argued that every Kenyan had the right to own land anywhere in the country as long as it was acquired legally.





Kinyanjui stated that he was disappointed at the narrative driven by a section of leaders at the rally, terming it divisive.





He proclaimed that the BBI should be used to unite Kenyans rather than create a rift.



