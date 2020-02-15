Saturday, February 15, 2020 - A jilted ex-girlfriend stormed her ex-boyfriend’s house on Valentine’s Day and did something crazy that has shocked netizens.
The heartless lady, who seems to be a psycho, destroyed her ex-boyfriend’s new car by smashing its windows and almost reducing the new car to a scrap metal.
Her ex-boyfriend shared a video of the damaged car on social media and said that she was shouting “Happy Val” while destroying it.
Watch video.
If Clara was to be your Ex-girlfriend ; what would you do to her ? pic.twitter.com/MEmIM5odGb— 🤴EZE_IMO©️👑 (@AkiMarlin) February 14, 2020
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment