Saturday, February 15, 2020 - A jilted ex-girlfriend stormed her ex-boyfriend’s house on Valentine’s Day and did something crazy that has shocked netizens.





The heartless lady, who seems to be a psycho, destroyed her ex-boyfriend’s new car by smashing its windows and almost reducing the new car to a scrap metal.





Her ex-boyfriend shared a video of the damaged car on social media and said that she was shouting “Happy Val” while destroying it.

If Clara was to be your Ex-girlfriend ; what would you do to her ? pic.twitter.com/MEmIM5odGb — 🤴EZE_IMO©️👑 (@AkiMarlin) February 14, 2020