Saturday, February 15, 2020 - A jilted ex-girlfriend stormed her ex-boyfriend’s house on Valentine’s Day and did something crazy that has shocked netizens.

The heartless lady, who seems to be a psycho, destroyed her ex-boyfriend’s new car by smashing its windows and almost reducing the new car to a scrap metal.

Her ex-boyfriend shared a video of the damaged car on social media and said that she was shouting “Happy Val” while destroying it.
