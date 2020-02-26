Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is the worst CDF manager in the 12th Parliament.





In the survey that was done by Mizani Africa, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, was ranked in top position in the management of CDF with Babu emerging position 290 out of 290.





After the ranking, Babu Owino put up a spirited campaign to defend himself.





The youthful MP initially joked about his dismal performance and dismissed Mizani Africa's credibility but later launched an online campaign to defend his legacy.





" 290/290=1. 😂😂 .There’s room for improvement ," he posted initially.





" Mizani Africa has only TWO employees and deals with CRIPTOCURRENCY (sic). CONMEN. Check their website ," he added.









The response was castigated by his followers and supporters who accused him of making light of a very grave matter.





Babu eventually caved in and released a detailed statement which was followed by numerous posts indicating some of the projects he had undertaken with CDF allocation.





" My attention is drawn to some online propaganda designed to malign the good work of the NG-CDF of Embakasi East Constituency.”





“Since I came to office, the constituency committee has managed to achieve great milestones in the construction and renovation of classrooms, tarmacking and grading of roads, democratization of bursaries, jobs for our youth and so much more.”





“We will continue to serve our voters ruthlessly and will not be distracted by attention seekers looking to be paid for favorable rankings ," he stated.



