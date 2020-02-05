Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - A middle-aged woman has shocked a Nyahururu court after she dropped rape charges against a Nyandarua County Assembly MCA’s aide over her beliefs.





The 42-year old woman had accused Samuel Kahuho, a Personal Assistant to Ndaragwa Central MCA, David Maitai, of rapping her in his office on January 31st, 2020, at Ndaragwa Township.





The complainant shocked Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa when she turned up in court and requested the case to be withdrawn.

She told the court that she was a born-again Christian and her beliefs dictated that she forgives those who wronged her.





“I am an ardent Christian and since the defendant is also my friend, I have decided to forgive him and bury the hatchet,” she told the Magistrate who granted her wish.





The suspect was arrested on Friday evening after he reportedly raped the woman who had gone to the MCA’s office to collect clothes that had been donated to her family by the MCA.





The woman had told police officers that the accused locked her in a store where she raped her.



