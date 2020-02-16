Sunday, January 17, 2020

- Renowned historian and University of Nairobi lecturer, Professor Gilbert Ogutu Achieng is dead.





The 78 year old don committed suicide on Saturday night at his rural home in Bondo.





According to Bondo Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Wafula, Prof Ogutu’s body was discovered by his shamba boy.





He found the body hanging from a piece of cloth tied to the window of his bedroom at around 9 am on Sunday.





The area chief said that the professor and his second wife arrived at their rural home on Friday before his wife left for Kisumu on Saturday evening.





According to the shamba boy, Prof Ogutu was fine on Saturday before he went to bed.





He had gone to wake up the lecturer after warming his bathing water when he discovered the lifeless body in his bedroom.





Bondo OCPD confirmed the incidence and said the don’s body had no visible injuries.





It’s not clear why the professor committed suicide.





Prof Ogutu, who once served as Luo Council Secretary-General, was an associate professor of church history at the University of Nairobi.







