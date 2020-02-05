Wednesday February 5, 2020 - After Uhuru Kenyatta warned Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, against insulting him, plans to collect signatures from voters to recall him have been hatched to teach him a lasting political lesson.





Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, is set to co-ordinate the process with full blessings of powerful forces surrounding Uhuru.





Ngunjiri is being investigated in suspicious car dealing, giving bouncing cheques, misuse of NG-CDF and extortion.



Already, the County Government has booked all public places to block the pro-Ruto BBI rally at Afraha Stadium,.





The MP is said to have received money from Uhuru in 1990s to pay fees for his child abroad but gave a bouncing cheque.

Uhuru's efforts to get back his dues have fallen on deaf ears hence the current bad blood between the two.





In Jubilee, aware that Uhuru knows his dirty past, Ngunjiri leans towards Deputy President William Ruto’s side for consolation.





Addressing the press, Ngunjiri accused Uhuru of disrespecting him by staging a rally near his homestead to castigate him in the presence of close family members including children.





“A whole President, surely, he was coming here to incite people of Bahati, coming telling people kimundu giki (this person), I am Kimani Ngunjiri and he knows my name…coming all the way to my gate, my gate of home, where my wife and children are,” said the MP.





A bitter Uhuru warned Ngunjiri against insulting him saying that he will not entertain warmongers to distract him from uniting Kenyans.





In response, Ngunjiri claimed that the President did not have any agenda in Nakuru other than attacking and threatening him at the expense of a myriad of issues affecting Kenyans.





“He did not come to open any projects."



"He just came all the way to attack and undermine me."



"I was shocked by the words he used before my family,” he claimed.



