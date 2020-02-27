Thursday February 27, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has given North Eastern leaders 14 days to come up with an amicable solution on security challenges in the region that have affected various activities including education.





The President told leaders who included Governors Ali Roba (Mandera), Mohamed Abdi Mohamud (Wajir), Ali Korane (Garissa), Leader of Majority in the Lower House, Aden Duale, and Adan Keynan (Eldas) among others that the ongoing terror attacks are homegrown and must be addressed by locals.









According to some of those present, the President told the group that security agents have sealed off the main Kenya-Somalia border and there were no more Al Shabaab terrorists coming into Kenya.





Uhuru said the solution to the issues affecting the region lies with the local leadership.





ODM leader, Raila Odinga, told a rally in Garissa town on Sunday that the President will meet local leaders in efforts to address the issue of insecurity and its impact on education.





The leaders discussed the current crises of removal of non-Somali teachers by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) from the region and agreed that some measures must be taken by the leadership to remedy the situation.





Uhuru told the officials to undertake the strongest possible measures against actors and dynamics that enable terrorists to operate in or against the country by ensuring that all economic linkages with terrorists are cut.



