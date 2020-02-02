Sunday February 2, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta carried on with a calculated onslaught on former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri barely two weeks after he unceremoniously fired him.





Speaking during his tour of Meru and Kirinyaga Counties, Uhuru wondered why before Kiunjuri’s sacking, the ministry was slow at carrying out duties.





The visibly angry Uhuru further noted that a day after he made the change, his new appointee made notable strides in carrying out the ministry's mandate.





"When we changed the CS, whom I don't want to mention, it took one day for us to see work get into motion, not the politics of taking pictures," stated the president.





Uhuru replaced Kiunjuri with Peter Munya as Agriculture CS.





A day after the change was made public in the unprecedented reshuffle, Munya swung into action and set a number of projects in motion.





Munya directed the New KCC to purchase milk at Ksh33 up from Ksh25 per litre - a directive that came as a reprieve to farmers who had been decrying the reduction in raw milk prices over the years.





The CS further announced that the government had put in place additional measures including the hiring of more choppers to deal with the locust invasion in Northern Kenya.





During his trip in the two counties, Uhuru also assured Mwea residents of the government’s commitment to addressing challenges facing rice farmers in the region and countrywide.





He directed all government institutions to only buy locally produced rice to ensure

farmers reap maximum returns from their hard work. He pegged the price of unprocessed rice at Ksh85 per kilogramme from Ksh45.





The head of state informed that the government had set aside Ksh500 million in a revolving fund to ensure farmers are paid promptly once they deliver rice to their cooperative societies for onward transmission to the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).





The Kenyan DAILY POST



