Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala is receiving treatment in an Indian hospital after he contracted a deadly virus.





Confirming the sad news on Wednesday, February 26th, Chief Justice David Maraga said that Wanjala was hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for the deadly H1N1-Swine flu.





He further explained that the disease had affected six Indian Supreme Court Judges as well.









"Hon Justice Smokin Wanjala, who is in India for a Judicial conference, is hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for the H1N1-Swine flu which also affected 6 Indian Supreme Court Judges," he stated.





However, Maraga noted that the judge was making great progress in his treatment and is expected to recover fully.





"The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today.”





“Wish him a speedy recovery," added Maraga.



