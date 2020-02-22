



Saturday February 22, 2020 - Sarah Wairimu Cohen, the prime suspect in tycoon Tob Cohen's murder, now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti barred from investigating the case against her.





Through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, Sarah wrote to the courts alleging that Kinoti had refused to investigate if her late husband's will was authentic.





Further, the accused claimed that Kinoti liked Cohen's siblings (sister and her husband), hence, was biased.





“We want the DCI to withdraw himself from investigating this case because together with his team, they have refused to investigate the forgery of the will,” Murgor stated.









The suspect wants the late tycoon's house returned to her and his will declined.





“Neither the DPP nor the DCI has any legal mandate to deal with personal property rights nor succession matter involving private citizens, for this reason both offices need to seek independent guidance from AG who, so far, has remained suitably removed from the controversial actions by the DCI and his officers,” Murgor added.





Murgor stated that the accused was charged without sufficient evidence gathered against her.





He added that the defense had not yet received documents the prosecution would use to implicate the suspect.





The body of the late billionaire Tob Cohen was found in a septic tank on Friday, September 13, 2019 in his home in Lower Kabete area.



