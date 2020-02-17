Monday, February 17, 2020 - A senior police officer stationed in Isiolo County was arrested on Sunday evening after he was caught defiling a 17-year old school girl in his house.





The officer identified as Geoffrey Kosgey is said to have lured the minor to his house on Valentine’s Day and defiled her for two days.





According to a police report, the parents of the high school girl had been trying to trace her since she went missing on February 14.





“Her parents had been searching and traced her at the police lines and made a complaint against the officer,” the report read in part.





The officer and the minor were later taken to Merti Sub-County Hospital to be examined and it emerged that the minor was also pregnant.





The randy officer is now under police custody as investigations into the matter go on.





This comes a day after police officers arrested a Cyber attendant in Kericho after a sex video of himself and his cousin who is thought to be a minor went viral.





However, Mr. Patrick Ayoyi defended himself saying that the girl was over 18 years and that he took the video with her the consent.



